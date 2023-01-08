Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:OI opened at $18.93 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

