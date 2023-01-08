Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.