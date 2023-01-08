Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $903,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

