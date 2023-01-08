Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $181.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $211.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

