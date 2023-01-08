Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.22.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $322.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

