West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WST opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

