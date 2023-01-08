WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

