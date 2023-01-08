Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.61 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

