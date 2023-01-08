Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

