Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

