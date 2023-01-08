Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.