Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Rentals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI opened at $377.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $379.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

