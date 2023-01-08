Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,316 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

