Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,223 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

