Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,526 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

