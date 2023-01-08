Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Equifax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EFX opened at $204.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $281.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

