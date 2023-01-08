Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,158 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 40.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 51.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 93.3% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.