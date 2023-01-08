Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,549 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.05) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.05) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

