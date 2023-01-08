Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,418,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,410,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

