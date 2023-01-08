Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Shares of PPG opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

