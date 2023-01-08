Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $55.35 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

