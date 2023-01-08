Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

