Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $191,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

