Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

