Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.23.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

