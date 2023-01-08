Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Corning by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,018,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 411,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

