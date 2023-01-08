Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.42.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.39. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

