Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 394.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,463,000 after buying an additional 1,541,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

WBS stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.