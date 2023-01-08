Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Shares of DLR opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

