Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $439.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

