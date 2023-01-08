Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Insider Activity at ORIX

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX Price Performance

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

IX stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.