Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.