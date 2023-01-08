Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 77.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after purchasing an additional 303,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 244.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 220,426 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 18.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

WNS opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

