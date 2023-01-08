Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $17,106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $11,857,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $62.19 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

