Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

