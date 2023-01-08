Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

