Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,162,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

