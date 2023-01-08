Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.