Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

