Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

