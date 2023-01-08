Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510,977 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $161.14 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $261.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

