Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 58.2% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

