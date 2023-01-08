Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,060 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 5.0 %

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE opened at $143.93 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

