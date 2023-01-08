Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,381 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

