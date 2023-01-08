Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 735 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.33.

Shares of ODFL opened at $300.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $341.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

