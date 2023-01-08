Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,796 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

