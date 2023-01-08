Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

