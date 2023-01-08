Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $178,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.