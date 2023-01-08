Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $187,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 235.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 24.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

