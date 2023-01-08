Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

